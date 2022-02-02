WASHINGTON - Mrs. Camille Alexa Smagalski Zimmer, age 76, a resident of Washington, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.
Mrs. Zimmer was born in Cooperstown, N.Y. on November 8, 1945. She was the daughter of the late William Alfred Smagalski and Vivian Mae Wood Smagalski. Mrs. Zimmer was graduate of Richfield Spring, N.Y. High School and State University of New York at Oswego. She was a Science and Math teacher for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. In her spare time, Mrs. Zimmer enjoyed spending time with her "two beautiful children", painting, reading, collecting, and experimental cooking.
On June 24, 1967, she married Paul Lockwood Zimmer, Jr., who preceded her in death, October 7, 2007. Mrs. Zimmer is survived by her daughter, Kelly Mae Zimmer Wicks and husband, Bill of Washington; son, Brent Lee Zimmer and wife, Sharon Kibbe of New Bern; granddaughter, Dedra Nicole Zimmer of Greenville; brother, Gary William Smagalski of Williamsburg, VA; and sister, Sandra Doreene Harpine of Columbia, S.C.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Zimmer was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Faith Smagalski and a brother-in-law, Phil Harpine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American heart Association or the Beaufort County Humane Society.