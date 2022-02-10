WINTERVILLE - Cara Marcy Cox McLaughlin was called to be with the Lord and rejoin with passed family members on February 7, 2022 Services will be private.
A native of Pitt County, she was born to the late Percy Ray Cox and Janice Brown Cox on September 21, 1953. Cara was part owner and office manager of Cox Armature Works, Inc. for over 30 years. She was an animal lover with a big heart. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family and laying out in the sun with her mother.
Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Robert Gregory McLaughlin Jr.; her father and mother, Percy Ray Cox and Janice Brown Cox; and her brothers, Richard Ray Cox and Samuel Ronny Cox, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Gregory McLaughlin, III and Jay Michael McLaughlin; her grandchildren, Marisa Clare McLaughlin, Jana Michelle McLaughlin, and Alicia Christine McLaughlin; her brother, Jack Cox and wife Susan; and her twin brother, Craig Cox and wife Valerie.
Cara was a strong woman and beloved mother whom will be greatly missed by her sons, her family and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pitt County Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.