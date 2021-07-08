Carl Douglas “Doug” Branch

Carl Douglas “Doug” Branch, 83, of Chocowinity, NC died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Pitt County, NC on August 21, 1937, he was the son of the late John Quincy Branch and Sallie Denby Branch. On October 1, 1961, Doug married the former Lula “Lou” Olivia Buck who survives. Doug graduated from Chocowinity High School in 1957. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. Doug worked with various companies until finally retiring with Beaufort County Schools January 31, 2000. He was the owner and operator of Action Doors and Locks. He was a deacon of Union Chapel FWB Church for 49 years, assistant treasurer for 46 years along with Senior Adult Sunday School teacher for 32 years. Doug also worked part-time as a funeral service assistant with Paul Funeral Home for several years. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Union Chapel FWB Church in Chocowinity. The service will be officiated by Joe Ange followed by a graveside burial at Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carter Findley, Ned Eldridge, Ronnie Civils, Dennis Peaden, Jason Civils and Mike James. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Branch, Carleigh Findley and Henry Branch. Survivors include his wife, a son, Carl Douglas Branch, Jr. (Anita) of Chocowinity, a daughter, Edie Branch Barbour (Tim) of Washington, grandchildren, Carter Douglas Findley and Carleigh Elizabeth Findley of Washington, Carl Douglas “Trey” Branch III and Henry Bullock Branch of Chocowinity, a brother, George Quincy Branch (Pat) of New Bern, a sister, Lois Branch Morgan of Farmville and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Laura Elizabeth Branch Hodges, Beatrice Gray Branch, Betty Jean Branch Bass, Mary Leigh Branch Hawthorne and brother, John William Branch. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday July 9, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Beaufort County Community College Foundation, Douglas and Lou Branch Teaching Scholarship, c/o Serena Sullivan, 5337 Hwy. 264 East, Washington, NC 27889 or to Union Chapel FWB Church, PO Box 38, Chocowinity, NC 27817. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Branch family.

