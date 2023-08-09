Carl R. Allegood

Carl Allegood passed away at age 97 on August 4, 2023, in his Greensboro home surrounded by his children. Carl was born December 10, 1925 to the late Claud and Gladys Jordan Allegood in Greenville, NC, where he also grew up. After graduation from Greenville High School, Carl joined the US Army and served from 1944-1946. Upon discharge he attended UNC Chapel Hill for a degree in business administration. Early in his career Carl worked for General Motors and later built and opened the Carl Allegood Chevrolet dealership in LaGrange, NC while serving on the Board of Directors at Wachovia Bank. Carl enjoyed meeting people, playing baseball and golf, watching sports and traveling across the US, Germany, Czech Republic and South America. He loved playing and listening to music and was an accomplished violinist. Carl grew up in the Christian Church and later in life joined Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Goldsboro where he attended regularly until his move to Greensboro. Carl is preceded in death by his parents and sister Geraldine Vincent of Mebane, brother Joe Allegood of Wilson and Myrtle Dyson Allegood of Charlotte. He is survived by daughter Carla Marion (Daniel), daughter Brenda Allegood and son Wayne Allegood; granddaughter Shannon Mock, great-grandchildren Mason and Elise Clement all of Greensboro; loved nieces and nephews and friends close to him. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 10th at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville with Doctor Wayne Johnson of Missions Revival Church officiating. A graveside service will follow immediately at Greenwood Cemetery with Mrs. Lorri Johnson also of Missions Revival Church as soloist. The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 until 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.