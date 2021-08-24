Carl Stocks

Carl Leon Stocks
GREENVILLE - Carl Leon Stocks, 83, a proud United States Air Force veteran, died August 20, 2021. Carl was born to Leon and Christine Stocks on January 9, 1938, in Pitt County, Greenville, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted by Chaplain Colonel (Ret) Rhon V. Carleton and Rev. James Forlines on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Winterville Town Cemetery off of Reedy Branch Rd. A visitation with the family will begin at 11 am, with a service following at 11:30 am.
When he was young, his family relocated to Durham, NC and were members of the Watts Street Baptist Church. For many years, Carl and his mother, Christine, opened their home to Duke students and people from around the world who accompanied loved ones to Duke University Hospital for medical treatment, known as the Duke Host Home program. Many lasting friendships were formed and subsequent visits to various countries and states followed.
Carl had many interests and advocations. He looked forward to his annual deer hunts, and one of his favorite vacations was touring Alaska with friends who resided there. He traveled to French Morocco, Japan, China, and throughout the United Kingdom.
Carl had an appreciation for antiques, particularly silver pieces from the 1800's and Royal Staffordshire flow blue. He enjoyed woodworking and making things for others, such as a wagon for his uncle's birthday. In his later years, he greatly enjoyed the music he had collected from the 1940's and 1950's along with many early television comedies.
Carl's dry sense of humor will be missed, yet we know his delight at being once again surrounded by his many dogs... all named Prince.
As an only child, Carl is survived by cousins on both the Forlines and Stocks sides of his family.
Carl wishes his cousin Ronda Buchanan, and her husband, Jim, be thanked for their unfailing love and caring throughout his extended illness. In addition to his cousin, much appreciation goes to Terrisha Blackwell for ensuring care and managing schedule conflicts, along with Nina McNair, Brittany Alston, and Christy Freeman. Special thanks to Duke Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Brookshire Assisted Living staff for their support and care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Durham Rescue Mission where Carl, and his mother, provided Meals on Wheels services for many years.
