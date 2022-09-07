Mr. Carl V. Averette died Tuesday September 6, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2:30 pm in the First Free Will Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mr. Averette, a native of Pitt County, had lived in the Greenville and Farmville Communities. He was a graduate of Greenville High School in 1956, and a veteran of the United States Army stationed at Fort Jackson, Fort Benning and in Germany. He attended East Carolina University after he came back from serving his country. Carl was involved in farming with his mother-in-law for a number of years and was co-owner of Keel's Tobacco Warehouse. He was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, a member of the Layman's League of the church, and Crusaders Sunday School Class. Carl was an avid collector of American antiques and was the original "Picker". He is survived by his: wife, Jean McLawhorn Averette; daughter, Carla Averette Wainwright and husband, Johnny, of Farmville; son, Vance Averette of Farmville; grandchildren, Jay Wainwright of Farmville, Dylan Wainwright of Garner, Madison Averette of Raleigh, Annabelle Averette of Boone, and Sawyer Averette of Farmville; great-grandchild, Jackson Wainwright of Farmville; sister, Ann Averette Taylor of Greenville; nephews, David Taylor and Steven Taylor; niece, Wanda Williams. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com