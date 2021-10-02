Carla Cox Davis, 66, passed away in St. George, UT, on August 12, 2021, after a bout with inoperable cancer. She was born August 14, 1954 in Goldsboro, NC to Carl Thomas Cox and Daphne Scott Winstead. Married briefly, she had one son, Joshua Butler, early in her life. She obtained a Geology degree from East Carolina and later in her life, a degree in massage therapy from Lenior Community College, where she graduated with honors and was valedictorian of her class. In 2007, after a long relationship, she married Norman Davis in Greenville NC and the two began travelling extensively in the desert southwest. She loved the desert so much she chose to live there towards the end of her life. She made each and every person she met feel special in their own way and anyone who met her would always remember her smile. She believed in the earth and in love and showed that all the days of her life. She is survived by: her husband, Norman, of Greenville; son, Joshua Butler of Charlotte NC; granddaughter, Brieaunna Butler of Raleigh NC; lifetime friend Jeff Whaley of Bailey, NC, and many other close and dear friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
