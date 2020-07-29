Carlos Murray, Jr.

Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr.
STOKES - Mr. Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr., 78, entered the Lord's presence on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Martin General Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
A visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of Pitt County, Carlos was born to the late Catharine Curl Murray and Carlos William Murray. He was a graduate of Greenville High School (now J.H. Rose High School), East Carolina University, and Wake Forest University Law School. He practiced law for a number of years in Raleigh as well as serving as District Court Judge. Following retirement as a criminal defense attorney, he taught business law at East Carolina University. He loved both the courtroom and the classroom, especially his many students.
Carlos was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha and Phi Sigma Pi at East Carolina and Phi Alpha Delta at Wake Forest and served on various committees and organizations. He helped start NAMI Pitt County and helped with NAMI ECU, the first for students in the state. He also served once on the board of the Flynn Home.
His heart was for "the least of these", those who needed a voice. He loved a good debate and was always "holding court" even with family. He was also quite a golfer and little leaguer, winning the Pee Wee Golf championship for North and South Carolina at age 12.
Carlos was a "musician" at heart, starting with the drums at age 10. He particularly loved jazz and had quite a collection of books and music. Carlos and his wife, Olivia, enjoyed traveling the back roads and discovering new book shops, consignments, and the lovely countryside. A special thanks to Betsy B. Allen and Robin R. Potts for playing "cupid" once upon a time.
Recently, Carlos attended Bear Grass Presbyterian. He gave generously to St. Jude's and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Most recently, he told his doctor, "Doc, Jesus Christ healed me some 2,000 years ago on that cross, so (and in his attorney manner) whether I live or die, it's a win-win for me! I've had a good family and a good life, doing what I love".
In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his sister, Beth M. Arnold.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia W. Musgrave Murray; step-sons, Richard D. and Zachary R. Musgrave, both of Stokes; son, Harrison S. Murray and wife, Anna; grandchildren, Harrison, Jr. and Laughlin Murray, all of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law, Johnette W. Niec and husband, Ricky of Carolina Beach; brother-in-law, Marcus H. Whichard of Winterville; niece, Caye Arnold (son, Zeke Winans) of Greenville; and nephew, Mike Arnold and wife, Cathy of New London, NC.
In Carlos' honor and memory, flowers, cards of condolence, visits, calls, or gifts to one's own church or favorite charity are appreciated.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.