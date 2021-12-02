Carlton Earl Jenkins
CHARLOTTE - Carlton Earl Jenkins, 58, died Saturday, November 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12 - 6pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.