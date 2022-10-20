...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Carlton Woodrow Gray passed away October 15, 2022. There will be a small memorial service held at Oakmont Baptist Church of Greenville on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:00 at Oakmont Baptist Church. Carlton (Bud) was born in Greenville, NC on September 11, 1939. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Hazel Gray. He graduated from Chicod High School, NC and also graduated from East Carolina University, Greenville, NC with a Bachelor’s Degree. He taught biology and helped coach various sports at Grifton and then Ayden Grifton High School, where he was well respected and was honored with Teacher of the Year Awards. He then worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles teaching and licensing school bus drivers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grifton where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Leader and Choir member. After moving to Greenville he was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church where he helped with outreach volunteer work, such as building ramps for those with disabilities. Carlton was a very giving and peaceful man. He gave in death, as he gave in life. He bequeathed his earthly body to the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine where he will help advance medical education and research. He was happily married to Janice Gray for 61 years. He leaves behind wife, Janice Gray; two daughters Debra Gray and Carla Gray; two sisters Faye Mills and Betty Sawyer(Mickey). He is also survived by three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded by parents, Woodrow and Hazel Gray and brother-in-law Duiguit Mills. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.