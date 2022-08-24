Carmine Anthony Ricciarell

Carmine Anthony Ricciarelli was born on August 18, 1934 and passed away on his 88th birthday. He is finally at rest in the arms of his heavenly Father. "Rick" was born to Antoinette DeMeo and Bernard Lawrence Ricciarelli in Pelham, NY. After graduating from Pelham High School, he declined an offer to play minor league baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies to join the US Army. He served in war-torn Germany and Italy after World War II. While overseas, he wrote letters religiously to Genevieve Rose Longo, whom he met at a church function prior to deployment. Her photo was proudly taped inside his military locker. In 1957, Rick married Genevieve and they resided with extended family in Pelham, NY. He and his brother opened Rick's Market, a delicatessen specializing in Italian dishes and cold-cuts. The successful business required the assistance of their wives with their busiest day being Sunday. Even their young boys pitched in by selling Easter lilies and Christmas trees during the holidays. When the business interfered with being involved in his children's lives, he took a job with Burroughs Wellcome in Tuckahoe, NY. In 1970, he accepted a position at the newly opened Greenville location and moved his family to Grifton. He worked in Quality Assurance Compliance for 25 years and made numerous life-long friends. Rick enjoyed fishing, softball, golf, and playing cards. A sports aficionado, he attended numerous ECU and UNC-Chapel Hill football and basketball games and attended the Masters Golf Tournament several times. He took great pride in maintaining his yard winning "Yard of the Month" repeatedly. He cherished his family and never missed a single one of his boys' games. A longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, he regularly served as usher. Rick loved cooking Italian dishes passed down by his family but never used a recipe. His favorites at Christmas were "knots" and homemade raviolis, a tradition his family continues. After retirement, Gen and Rick traveled the world with friends, going on numerous cruises. He was outgoing and always the jokester. Though seemingly gruff, "Papa" had a heart of gold. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lawrence Paul Ricciarelli, and wife of 61 years. He is survived by sons, Paul Andrew Ricciarelli and wife, Janet, of Greenville, NC, Edward Bernard Ricciarelli of Greenville, NC, and Bernard Lawrence Ricciarelli and wife, Trish, of Cary, NC. Rick also leaves behind five grandchildren whom he absolutely adored: Andrew Carson Ricciarelli of Raleigh, NC, Michael Paul Ricciarelli of Wilmington, NC, Caroline Ricciarelli Smith and husband, Michael, of Carlsbad, CA, Brianna Ricciarelli Stolte and husband, Graham, of Rock Hill, SC, Ryan Anthony Ricciarelli of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by brother-in-law Robert Anthony Longo and wife, Roberta of San Antonio, FL, sister-in-law Florence Fiore Longo of Goshen, NY along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC, with a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson FUneral Home & Crematory. Online concolneces at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com