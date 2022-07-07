Mrs. Carol Dupree Cannon, 81, died Tuesday July 5, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 pm in Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30- 1:45 at the church. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. Mrs. Cannon, a native of Greene County, had lived in the Ayden Community most of her life. She was employed with Belks Department Store, Talbots and T.J. Max as a sales associate. She was a member of the Bethany Free Will Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd H. Cannon; sons, Mike Hardee and wife, Robin, of Greenville and Chris Cannon and wife, Shawn, of Ayden; grandchild, Kristen Hardee; step-grandchild, Deryck Wilson; great-grandchild, Maverick Smith; sisters, Shelby Griffin and husband, Lonnie, Ann Stox and Bonnie Benton and husband, Joe; brothers, Wayne Dupree and wife, Shelby, and Johnnie Dupree and wife, Gail. Flowers are welcome but memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4256 NC Hwy 903 S, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

