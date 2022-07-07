...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mrs. Carol Dupree Cannon, 81, died Tuesday July 5, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 pm in Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30- 1:45 at the church. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. Mrs. Cannon, a native of Greene County, had lived in the Ayden Community most of her life. She was employed with Belks Department Store, Talbots and T.J. Max as a sales associate. She was a member of the Bethany Free Will Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd H. Cannon; sons, Mike Hardee and wife, Robin, of Greenville and Chris Cannon and wife, Shawn, of Ayden; grandchild, Kristen Hardee; step-grandchild, Deryck Wilson; great-grandchild, Maverick Smith; sisters, Shelby Griffin and husband, Lonnie, Ann Stox and Bonnie Benton and husband, Joe; brothers, Wayne Dupree and wife, Shelby, and Johnnie Dupree and wife, Gail. Flowers are welcome but memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4256 NC Hwy 903 S, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com