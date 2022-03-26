...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN...
The combination of low fuel moisture, very gusty westerly winds
to 30 mph and low minimum relative humidity values around 25
percent will result in an Increased Fire Danger in areas west of
Highway 17 Saturday. This area also received significantly less
rainfall Thursday and Thursday night than areas to the east which
will allow conditions to dry rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are
advised to use extreme caution.
Mrs. Carol LeRoy passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the age of 81. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and will be announced. Mrs. LeRoy was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and had been a resident of Greenville for 35 years. She was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother and an active member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes. In addition, she volunteered to do hospitality when needed. She was employed with Physician's East for 27 years, retiring in June, 2020. Mrs. LeRoy was preceded in death by her father, Raymond O'Rourke; mother, Getrude O'Rourke; and a son, Randy LeRoy, Jr. She is survived by husband of 58 years, Randy LeRoy; daughter, Brenda Thompson and husband, Darwin; son, Tim LeRoy and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Danielle, Roland, Billy, Keith and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Aurora, and Treavor. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.