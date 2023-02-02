Mrs. Carol McLawhorn Hardee, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The funeral will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Reverends Stan Wingard and Gordon Jones. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Mrs. Hardee, daughter of the late, Raymond Lee and Verdie Calhoun McLawhorn, was a native of Pitt County and lived her early life in Ayden. She attended East Carolina University and worked in banking for 25 years, first with State Bank and Trust Company and later with BB&T. She was later employed as Marketing Director for Cypress Glen for 10 years and retired as Executive Director of the Carolina House of Greenville in 2000. Mrs. Hardee was a former member of Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church for many years and was currently a member of Community Baptist Church in Ayden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hardee was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles C. Hardee, a grandson, Patrick O'Malley, daughter, Kim Hardee Parker, and a sister, Myrtle Ruth McLawhorn. She is survived by her granddaughter, Laci Nicole Thomas of Greenville; great grandchildren, Joseph and Lillian O'Malley of Greenville; and sisters, Barbara Halstead and Ann McLawhorn, both of Gardnerville. Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church, PO Box 459, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com