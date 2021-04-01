Carolyn B. Harris, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-3 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at Winterville Cemetery. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing in the Winterville community. She was a graduate of Winterville High School and was a member of Open Heart Church of God in Ayden. Carolyn was a devoted Christian who enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Harris, Jr. and son, Raymond Clayton Harris. Surviving are her three daughters, Angie Tyson and husband, Bertis of Farmville, Michele Cale of Greenville, and Malissa Lane and husband, Robert of Winterville; grandchildren, David Futrell, Maranda Morris, Amy Manning, Amber Manning, Aubree Lane, and Emma Lane; and great-grandson, Holden Baker. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.