Carolyn C. Steube, 65, went to be with God on Sunday, May 23, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 2pm at the home of her daughter Christina Smith, 2791 Sunnyside Rd, Greenville, NC 27834. Carolyn, a longtime resident of Greenville, worked at Prep Shirt and later helped her daughters, Melissa and Christina, with their business, Family Crafting. She loved to talk, go shopping, go out for lunch, spend time with her family and help others in need, but most of all, she loved her Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Saunders and Elizabeth Clements; two brothers, Hobson and Charles Clements; partner of 31 years, James “Bud” Wainright; and her pet, Jack. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Christina B. Smith (Nathan) of Greenville, Melissa B. Matthews (Keith) of Chocowinity, and Brittany Susie Joan Steube of Winterville; grandchildren, Nathan “P’nut” Smith, IV (Ginger) of Greenville, Maria Smith (Darius Adams) of Creedmoor, Phyl Kennedy, III of Greenville, Dustin Kennedy, Corey Matthews, both of Chocowinity, Hunter Smith, Samuel Swearingen, Jr., Chenelle Miller, and Ryan Swearingen; great granddaughter, Laci Marie Smith, all of Greenville; granddog, Max; sister, Mary Ann Dudgeon of WA; and her beloved pets, Jackie and Savannah. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.