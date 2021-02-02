Carolyn Marie Parker McGill passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Norman McGill; her heartbeats, daughter, Connie Washington and granddaughter, Brittani Washington; her brother, William D. Parker (Jamaica, NY); sister, Bessie L. Baker (Greenville, NC), adored aunt, Christine Anderson Rountree (Greenville, NC). Her memory will be cherished by many relatives and friends.Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, William Lester and Mattie B. (Anderson) Parker; sister, Dorothy L. Parker. Family will receive visitors for a socially distanced viewing at Strickland Funeral Home in Camp Springs, MD on February 4, 2021 from 6pm–8pm.