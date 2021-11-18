Carolyn Clark Massey
GREENVILLE - Carolyn Clark Massey was called to heaven on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the age of 92. Services will be private.
Daugther of the late John Graham Clark and May V Clark, Carolyn grew up in Greenville along with 4 brothers: Johnny, Charles, Virgil, and Louis.
She attended Greensboro College and then transferred to East Carolina Teacher's College (ECU). She later married Moulton Braxton Massey, Jr., who preceded her to heaven in 1974.
Carolyn served on the board of Aqueduct Christian Conference Center and on the board of Hope of Glory Ministries. Above all she loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She moved to Spring Arbor of Greenville Assisted Living for 5 years where she was lovingly taken care of. She was known for her vivacious and outspoken personality until the day she died.
She is survived by three children, Carolyn Ann Massey, Deborah Massey Whitehurst (Bert) and Moulton Braxton Massey, III (Vandy); 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family wants to thank 3HC Hospice for the last few years of constant compassionate care.
In lieu of gifts or flowers please send donations in her memory to Spring Arbor of Greenville, 2097 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.