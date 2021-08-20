Mrs. Carolyn Peal Powell passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A memorial service is planned for Sunday at 2:30 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends at the home on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 PM. Carolyn was born May 18, 1937 in Wilmington, NC to the late Nell Bryant Peal and Bernard Wainwright Peal. She grew up and attended schools in Chadburn, NC. She attended Greensboro College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959. In 1961 she received a Masters Degree in Education from East Carolina University. After College she married Jerry Ward Powell. They lived in Greensboro, Charlotte, Durham and Wilson while Jerry was pursuing his banking career. They made wonderful friends who they continued to enjoy seeing at Atlantic Beach and Banner Elk. Carolyn taught school in the Raleigh City Schools, Greensboro City Schools, Saint Stephens preschool in Durham, Greenfield Academy in Wilson, and Pitt County Schools. Music and athletics were always a part of her life. She received All County and State honors in High School in women’s basketball and later enjoyed tennis. Her mother instilled in her a great love for music and Carolyn sang with two singing groups that entertained throughout the state –-The Seven Sentimentalist and Barbara Berry Singers. She was a sustaining member of Durham-Orange County Junior League, was active in the German Club and End of Century Book Club. She always enjoyed Bridge with her special friends. She joined the Episcopal Church in 1965. She was active in the church in all the cities she lived in through Sunday School teaching, Episcopal Young Churchmen and volunteer service. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ward Powell; sister, Nancy Peal Scott; a special granddaughter, Caroline Nell Norwood; and twin infant sons. She is survived by a daughter, Caroline Powell Norwood; son, Gregory Peal Powell; grandson, Alston Norwood; granddaughters, Anna Powell Wade, Meredith Powell Nelson and Grayson Norwood; sister, Jean Peal Crowell; nieces, Jean Crowell Clark, Patricia Crowell Everett and Nancy Scott Grantham; and nephew, Bernard Peal Scott. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.