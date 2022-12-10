Mrs. Carolyn Pollard Stocks, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 8, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Carolyn, daughter of Jesse and Lydia Pollard, was born on September 10, 1945. She attended the Belvoir schools and lived all of her life in Pitt County. She worked with Roses Department Store for 20 years and was also employed with Wal-Mart and Belks. Mrs. Carolyn was an avid gardener and always kept a beautiful yard. She loved to shop and spend time with her family. She was known as a loving person by her family and all who knew her. Mrs. Carolyn met and married the love of her life, Stuart Stocks, in 1965. She was a member of the Greenville Church of God for over 35 years, where she sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Pollard, and a sister, Jeanette Roach. She is survived by her loving husband, Stuart Stocks; son, Jeffery Stocks and wife, Teresa, of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Justin and Ryan Stocks; brother, Carl Pollard; and several nieces. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.