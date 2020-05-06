Carolyn Stocks

Carolyn Johnson Stocks
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Carolyn Johnson Stocks, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
The Stocks family is planning a funeral service Friday at 11 AM in The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, with entombment following in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. There will be an evening visitation Thursday from 5 until 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Denise and Lenn Jackson. The family will be available to see friends at all of these locations, hoping everyone will choose one of the times to be with them to remember and honor Mrs. Stocks and abide with current gathering guidelines.
Mrs. Stocks, a native of Wayne County, was the daughter of the late Rev. Ralph R. and Annie Miller Johnson. She completed two years of education at Emmanuel College in 1957, received a BS Degree in Education from East Carolina University in 1959, and completed a Masters in Education in 1992, also from ECU. She was employed as a Middle School teacher for many years and retired from the Nash County/Rocky Mount School System in 1999. Following her retirement, she made her home in Greenville, where she was an active member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mrs. Stocks enjoyed reading, cracking jokes, and entertaining people in her home by preparing special meals for them. She was a lifelong learner, and took pride in writing, publishing, and sharing her stories with others. She also was a world traveler and enjoyed many trips with family and friends. Most importantly, she had a servant's heart, loved the Lord, and was passionate in doing for others. Because of her genuine heart, she was loved by many of all ages.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Stocks was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Guyland Glenn Stocks in 2000.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Stocks and wife, Kathleen, of North Chesterfield, VA,
Denise S. Jackson and husband, Lenn, of Greenville; and David Stocks and wife, Elin, of Jacksonville Beach, FL; grandchildren, Lina A. Myers and husband, Matt, Erik Stocks and wife, Kristin, Holly S. Lopez and husband, Jose, Leanna Jackson, Meredith Jackson, and Meliza Nabwire; great grandchildren, Nicholas Myers, Katie Myers, Kennedy Stocks, Antonio and Sabastian Lopez; and a brother, David Johnson of Gloucester, VA.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her loving caregivers, Ernestine Langley and Marcelia Reeves.
Memorials may be made to the Ralph R. and Annie Miller Johnson Scholarship Fund at Emmanuel College, P.O. Box 129, Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
