NORFOLK, VA - Carolyn Sumrell Tuttle, 81, devoted wife and mother went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 1:30 pm at Farmer Funeral Service. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the funeral service.
Carolyn was born on April 6, 1940 to the late Dalton and Mary B. Sumrell, formerly of Ayden. She loved teaching and was an Elementary School Teacher for 34 years in Norfolk, VA. She also served as a Reading Specialist and the Reading Coordinator for Norfolk Public Schools. Carolyn was a long-standing member of the Virginia Alpha Zeta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, the NEA and the AFT. She was also a long-time member of Azalea Baptist Church, Norfolk, VA.
Carolyn was a devout woman of faith. She was a compassionate, caring and giving person who always thought of others before herself. She loved all animals, especially her pets. She cherished time spent working in her gardens. Tending her flowers and watching the birds visit always gave her great joy.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Tuttle.
She is survived by: her devoted daughter, Carol Lynn Tuttle; sister-in-law, Sandra Tuttle; nephew, Kevin Tuttle; niece, Heather Tuttle Gaston; plus numerous cousins and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to, Billy the Kidden Rescue, 4177 Rainbow Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 (billythekiddenrescue.org) or Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23518.