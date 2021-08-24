Carolyn Tyner

Carolyn Leigh Vandiford Tyner
WINTERVILLE - Carolyn Leigh Vandiford Tyner passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 in her home in Winterville. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Vandiford, Sr., mother, Alice Brann Vandiford, brother, Harry Taylor and sister, Sally Ann Vandiford.
Carolyn was born and raised in Farmville and attended Farmville Central Highschool. She was part of a large and tight-knit family who adored her love for life and laughter. She was a spirited woman with a kind heart and courageous soul. She was her husband's confidant, her children's best friend, a beloved sister, a cherished "Nannie" to her grandkids and was greatly valued by her friends, co-workers and clients. She left an impression on everyone she met and will be remembered for the unconditional love she offered.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Tyner; children, Allen Tyner (Danielle), Dawn Forbes, Kristy Tripp, Renee Miller, Derrick Forbes (Brandy) and Katheryn Faulkner (Josh); grandchildren, Brittany Taylor, Caitlyn & Colton Tripp, Caleb Shockey, Hannah & Daniel Tyner, Emma Miller, Cheyenne & Holden Forbes, Alanna Quinn and Landon Faulkner; siblings, Faye Rouse, Betsy Angel, Lawrence Vandiford, Jr. and Ricky Vandiford.
A wake will be held at Farmville Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 24, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The funeral will be held Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home by Spencer Letchworth and rev. Joshua Faulkner. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.