Carolyn Williams

Carolyn Jones Williams
AYDEN - Carolyn Jones Williams, 81, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 11am in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Carolyn, a native of Tyrrell County, lived the majority of her life in Ayden, and worked with her mother as a beautician at Edna's Beauty Shop in Ayden. She loved spending time at the river with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna Jones; and brother, Kemp Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Johnie Williams; children, Cindy Asby, of Ayden, Lamar Craft and (Alithia), of Pactolus, and Sherry Grant, of Ayden; grandchildren, Steven Asby (Lauren), Jennifer Asby, Sara Stocks (Tyler), Rusty Craft (Lauren), Sammy Craft, David Grant, Christopher Grant, and Scotty Grant (Katie); 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay Jones, of Ayden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Grove OFWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Rd., Ayden, NC 28513.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.