Carrie Mae Hendrix Gurganus, commonly known as Ma, was 80 years young when she went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 1st, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 3 PM at Greenville Church of God, followed by a burial at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 PM, at the church. Born in Travelers Rest, SC to the late Gerrard Hendrix and late Annie Lou Raines, she spent her youth in South Carolina until she moved to San Diego, CA. Eventually she moved to Greenville, NC where she settled and spent the remainder of her life. She began her career at Clark’s Department Store working as a sales associate, until she found her passion at Grady White Boats, where she retired after 27 years of service. She loved her job and coworkers and spoke of them often. After retirement she worked at The Daily Reflector until she gained custody of her great grandson. She then left the workforce and devoted herself to raising him. She will be missed for her genuine smile, quick wit, laughter, strength, and most of all her ability to love all who knew her. She invited everyone she met to call her Ma. She said that her greatest accomplishment was her “green and brown eyed children”, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by 2 daughters, Kimberly Burton Warren, and late husband Wilmer of Greenville, Patti Lee Tompkins, and husband Allen of Greenville; brother Zane Hendrix and wife Susan; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerrard Hendrix and Annie Lou Raines; stepfather Luke Raines; sister Minnie Lou Hawkins; brother Roy Hendrix (survived by wife Glenda); son Jerry Wayne Burton; daughter Joyce Ann Burton Harris; daughter Nancy Lynn Burton Booher; son Thomas Scott O’Neal (survived by wife Karen); and great granddaughter Katherine Lynn Myatt. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.