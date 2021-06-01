Mrs. Carrie Smith Joyner, 91, died Saturday, May 29, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 12:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn out of health concerns for some in attendance. Mrs. Joyner, born in Wayne County on April 9, 1930, was educated in the Wayne County schools and graduated from Seven Springs High School. She graduated from East Carolina Teacher’s College with a BS in Home Economics and later earned a MA in Elementary Education from East Carolina University. Mrs. Joyner taught Home Economics in Pantego and served as a Home Agent in Hyde County. She also taught at Janie Hargrove Elementary in Lumberton, Pair Elementary School in West Columbia, SC, and Sam D. Bundy School in Farmville, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Greenville Garden Club, the Red Oak Homemakers Club, and taught Sunday School for many years at Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member. Mrs. Joyner was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton G. Joyner, who she married on May 21, 1951; son, Matthew Gordon Joyner; parents, Gordon and Louise Smith; and two sisters, Revalene S. Bartlett of Greenville and Chris S. Turner. Surviving are her two sons, Glenn Mitchell Joyner and wife, Rhonda, and Jeffrey Lane Joyner and wife, Denise; a daughter, Carrie Anne Joyner; six grandchildren, Mitch, Adam, Leah, Spencer and wife, Laura, Kendall and Cameron Joyner; three great-grandsons, Devin, Hunter, and Lincoln; and a brother, Gordon Franklin Smith of Gastonia, NC. The family is exceptionally grateful to her caregivers, Judy Carmon, Ada Whitehurst, Dianne Carmon, Shonita Baker, and Maurico Simpson. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.