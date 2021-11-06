Carrington James

Carrington "Abby" James
CHOCOWINITY - Carrington "Abby" James, 21, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 7pm at Greenville Church of God. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7 pm at the church.
Abby was a graduate of Southside High School where she was a cheerleader. She loved boating and jet skiing, but most importantly, she loved her little brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Paula Dail; paternal grandfather, Tony James; stepfather, David Minton; and aunt, Karen James.
Abby is survived by her mother, Priscilla Minton; father, Marlow James and wife Elizabeth; siblings, Bailey and London James and Brooklyn and Stayton Minton; stepsister, Samantha Minton, all of Chocowinity; maternal grandfather, Ed Whitehurst, Jr. of Washington; paternal grandmother, Janice James of Stokes; aunt, Holly Braddy of Washington; and many extended family.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Smith Funeral Service & Crematory to assist with expenses, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.