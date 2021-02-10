Casey Dianne Byrd was released from this earthly world on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was 25 years old. She attended D.H. Conley High School and Cape Fear Community College and was self-employed in Greenville, NC. Casey was well-known among family and friends as being an artistic and talented chef who loved music and loved to travel. She was a giving and compassionate person whose inner joy shined and she loved her family and friends without reservation. Casey is survived by her mother, Tracie Dianne Hardision of Everetts, NC; beloved brother, Ronald W. Byrd of Greenville, NC; maternal grandmother Sandra M. Hardison of Grifton, NC; and paternal grandparents Bobby and Janet Jones of Greenville, NC and Wayne and Kay Byrd of Ayden, NC. Casey is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Ronald M. Hardison of Grifton, NC. A private service celebrating Casey’s life will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Casey’s memory be made to the Changing Tides Center at 3512 N. Virginia Drive Trail, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Hardison and Byrd family.