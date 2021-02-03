Mrs. Cassie Mae Arnold, 90, a resident of Spring Arbor of Greenville, quietly made her exit from this life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and now has gone on to serve a greater calling at her new residence in Heaven. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Bobby Thomas. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Arnold, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Charlie Adams and Mary Alice Tripp Adams. She was the great granddaughter of the late Dossie Carson and Mamie Ruth Carson. Mrs. Arnold held the position of office manager for Liberty Life Insurance Agency for several years and later served as secretary and office coordinator for the Red Cross Center in Greenville, retiring at age 75. After retiring she married Mr. Tom Arnold of Johns Island, S.C. who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by: three loving daughters, Joanne Williams and husband, Roland, of Saddlebrooke, MO, Linda Seminak and husband, Sandy, of Jacksonville, FL, and Donna Kay Boulia of Jacksonville, NC., three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family is requesting no flowers, simply celebrate another angel called home to serve in heaven. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.