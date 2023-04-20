Mrs. Catharine Boyd Ingram Herring, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM in the Brown Chapel at the Cypress Glen Retirement Community. A private burial will be held for the family in Westview Cemetery in Kinston. Friends and family will be received prior to the memorial service, from 9:45 AM until 11:15 AM, at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. Fifth Street, Greenville, NC. Mrs. Herring was born May 28, 1928, in Asheboro, Randolph County, North Carolina and lived her early life in Taylorsville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell Ray Ingram and Laura Jane Mullen Ingram. She was a graduate of and Valedictorian of her Class at Taylorsville High School. She received a BSHE and a Master's in Education from UNC Greensboro. She taught Vocational Home Economics for 30 years, 26 of those years in Martin County, NC. Mrs. Herring was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, where she served in the Chancel Choir, as a Lay Delegate to the Conference, on the Administrative Board, and as Sunday School Teacher for the Adult Class. She was active in United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer, and on the district level she served as secretary, Program Resources Leader and as president of the Greenville Sub-District. She was an active member of the Eastern Star, Washington Chapter #7, and served as Worthy Matron five times. She had also been a member of the Sallie Tucker Book Club. Catharine was a voracious reader, loved to travel, and loved to solve riddles, work cross words, and any other kind of puzzle that challenged her keen intelligence. She was a skilled seamstress and, in addition to countless other clothing made for loved ones, made the wedding dresses of each of her four nieces. Upon marrying Charlie J. Herring later in life, she enthusiastically entered into the lives of her step-sons and their families and became a devoted friend and family member to all of them. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. Herring, Sr., step-sons, C.J. Herring, Jr., Leroy Herring, and Jimmy Herring, grandson, Russell Ray Herring and sisters, Virginia I. Teague, Alice I. Coulter, and Isabel I. Payne. She is survived by her step-son, Warren Dortch Herring, Sr. and wife, Linda, of Gibsonville, NC; sister, Laura I. Sewell of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren; and over 30 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Catharine Herring to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812, and/or Cypress Glen Retirement Center, Benevolence Fund, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.