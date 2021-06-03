Catherine King Suggs Stafford Nobles

Mrs. Catherine “Kathryn” King Suggs Stafford Nobles, 96 of 2903 Ellsworth Drive was born to the late Walter King and Elonia Sparkman King on December 5, 1924. A Memorial Service will be held 11am Saturday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Catherine was a longtime member at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church for over 20 years under the leadership of Pastor Sidney Locke. She had a special love for the Yoke Fellow Ministry also known as the Prison Ministry and the Choir. She leaves to cherish her memory; one son, Reginald Suggs (April) and one daughter; Linda Suggs Burnett, six grandchildren, aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great grands, other relatives and friends. Because of Covid-19 Awareness, the family are requesting everyone in attendance Social Distancing, Temperature Checks, Hand Sanitizing and Masks during the time of service. Professional Service Entrusted To Blake Phillips Funeral Services.

