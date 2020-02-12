Cathy Crawford

Cathy Smith Crawford
GREENVILLE - Cathy Smith Crawford, 67, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
The funeral will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11 am at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 am prior to the service.
Cathy was a longtime resident of Greenville and graduate of J.H. Rose High School, class of 1970. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and Administration from East Carolina University.
Cathy was a lifetime member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a library volunteer, eventually joining the Jarvis staff as full time Librarian. She enjoyed a close bond with a special group of eighteen childhood friends known as the "Greenville Girls". Cathy's greatest passion was her family. And perhaps the role she cherished most was spoiling her three grandsons, who were perfect in every way. She gave unconditional love.
Cathy was preceded in death by her fathers, Charles David Rice and J. B. Smith, Jr. and her sister, Becky Smith Barnes.
She is survived by her three sons she adored, Carl Crawford, III and wife, Kimberly Hairston, David Crawford and wife, Trisha, and Marc Crawford; grandsons, Parker, Charles and Henry Crawford; her mother, Marian Ward Smith; two sisters, Camille Smith and husband James Robbins, and Laurie Snow and husband Sam; brother-in-law, Paul Barnes; nieces Mary Beth Barnes, Adelaide and Marian Robbins and nephews, Carson Parker and Payne Snow.
On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.