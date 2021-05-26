Cathy Williams Alphin, 61, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11am at Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7pm at Smith Funeral Service. Cathy, a longtime resident of Pitt County, worked for over 26 years with Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She was a member of Hickory Grove FWB Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved to dance, steak dinners, and loved everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Edward Alphin, Jr.; children, Edward Eakes, Jr. (Anna), Leslie Eakes Brann (Sammy), all of Winterville, and Brittany “Ariiann” Ramirez (David) of Hamilton; 13 grandchildren; parents, Joseph and Shirley Williams of Robersonville; sister, Jo Wilson (Gerald) of Winterville; brother, Joey Williams (Kenya) of Goldsboro; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.