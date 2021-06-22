Cecil Thomas “Tommy” Garner, II, 72, passed away at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The funeral will be conducted on Wednesday at 2 PM at the Ayden United Methodist Church. Tommy was born June 1, 1949 in Roanoke Rapids and was raised in Gaston, NC. He was a graduate of East Carolina University and was employed by the Social Security Administration as a claims representative. Tommy was an avid horseman and an honorary member of the Chincoteague Virginia Volunteer Fire Department. He began volunteering as a Saltwater Cowboy in 1978. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Thomas and Dorothy Lee Garner; and son, Nathan Stuart Garner. He is survived by his: wife of 51 years, Sandra Clements Garner; daughter, Jessica Garner Mosley and husband, Chad, of Ayden; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Landmark; Lily Hill Landmark; and Nathan Talmadge Mosley; brother, Dick Garner and wife, Belinda, of Mocksville, NC; and brother-in-law, Tom Clements and wife, Rhonda, of Emporia, VA The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415 or Ayden United Methodist Church, 460 East 3rd St., Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.