Cecil Zeno Keel III, Birthdate: April 11,1965; Date of Death: July 2, 2021; Location: Raleigh, NC. Celebration of life, 3 pm, Saturday, July 10th. Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.stricklandfuneral.com.

Tags