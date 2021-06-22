Celia Ann Brinkley Lewis Stroud

Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.