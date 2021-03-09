Chandler Dowdy Manning joined Jesus on Thursday, March 4th, 2021, in Greensboro, NC. He was born on May 8th, 1998, in Greenville, NC. During his 22 years, Chandler gave his family and friends many happy memories. He was an accomplished skateboarder and obtained multiple sponsorships when competing throughout the state. He had a quiet yet inviting personality that drew people in. Chandler loved making people laugh, and his family is comforted by the stories they have of him goofing around and winning giggles. Chandler is survived by his father, Charles Manning; mother, Luann Manning; and sister, MaryCharles Manning; all of Greenville; as well as his grandmother, Susie Dowdy of Williamston. Chandler will live on in the memories of many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Darrell “Sug” and Dorothy “Dot” Manning; and his maternal grandfather, Rankin Dowdy; all of Williamston. Family and friends celebrated that Chandler is at peace at Tice Community Cemetery in Williamston (Tice Cemetery Rd, off Piney Grove Church Rd) on Sunday, March 7th, 2021, at 4:00 pm. The family received friends after the service at the home of Susie Dowdy (1407 Taylor Dr). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Zoe Freedom Center’s Greenville NC Fund via 928 Bragg Road Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.