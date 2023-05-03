...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Charles A. Overton, 82, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Father Drew Perry. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Overton, son of the late William Vance and Mary Louise Parker Overton, was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. He was a 1959 graduate of J. H. Rose High School and attended East Carolina University. He joined his family's grocery business, Overton's Supermarket, and continued in that work until 1991. He then worked with Overton's Sports Center until his retirement in 2003. A person who loved sports, he was an avid ECU Pirate fan, especially football. He never missed a game since the 1980's. The grocery business was in his blood and even after his retirement he had an online business selling special candies across the nation making the world a sweeter place. He had a special love for animals, especially dogs. He really loved Parker's Barbeque and has helped keep them in business for six decades. In addition to his parents, Mr. Overton was preceded in death by his and his wife, Trillis' infant son, Jeffrey Clark Overton and his first wife, Janet Dilda Overton. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Trillis Paul Overton; daughter, Sheila Overton Manseau and husband, Barry; sons, Billy Overton and wife, Tricia, Chris Overton and wife, Alesha; grandchildren, DyAnna Swinson, Caroline Overton, Amelia Overton, and Liam Overton; one great granddaughter, Vera Louise Carter; a brother, Parker Overton and wife, Becky; a niece, Kristi O. Johnson and a nephew, Michael Overton. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 West Arlington Blvd. Greenville, NC 27834 or petfoodpantryenc.org or to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.