Charles Edward Boklage, medical educator, age 78, a resident of Washington, NC, died October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Campus. A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Wesley Hall and will be officiated by Ken Hall. He was born on August 25, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of George Charles and Mary Mildred Buckman Boklage. He entered Bellarmine College in Louisville in 1961 as a President's Scholar, graduating in 1965. He then earned a Doctor of Philosophy at the University of California - San Diego in 1972. Dr. Boklage continued his studies as research associate at Kansas State University in 1972, becoming an instructor, 1973-1974, and a visiting assistant professor, 1974-1975. In 1975 he continued his career as a Fellow in medical genetics, biostatistics, neurobiology, and developmental psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, until 1978. He then joined the new School of Medicine at East Carolina University in 1978 as an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Genetics and then Director of the Genetics program in 1982. At retirement in 2016, Dr. Boklage was Professor of Genetics and Pediatrics as well as Adjunct Professor of Biology at East Carolina University where he also taught. His membership in professional organizations included North Carolina Association of Medical Genetics, International Neuropsychology Society, American Statistical Association, American Society Human Genetics, International Society of Twin Studies (founding member), and Sigma Xi. All of his academic accomplishments were a reflection of his love of learning, asking questions, and sharing that knowledge with others. Chuck valued hard work, determination, and curiosity above all else. He was a thinker, a problem solver, a doer. Chuck's formative years were spent in Lexington, KY, as the oldest of nine children. His children and grandchildren loved to hear about them all growing up together with stories ranging from lost battles with the backyard rooster to reflections of times when the family came together to care for one another. Dr. Boklage is predeceased by his parents, his siblings William Glenn, John Robert, and Jeannette Elaine, and his grandson Jonathan Alexander Beegle. He is survived by Brenda Taylor Boklage whom he married in 1992. He is the father of Leah Jeanette Graves, Anna Marie Dowell (Andy), Lara Diane Beegle, Kelly Rachel Huggins (Thomas Kerry), Ginger Leigh Rhodes, Alana Rhodes Allen (Jim), and Georgia Moore Brown (Will). He is also survived by siblings: Sheila Marie (John), Donald Wayne, Shirley Ann (Raymond), James Lawrence (Constance), 16 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to A Time For Science where he was a founding member and board member for several years at https://atimeforscience.org/charles-boklage