Charles Bright

GREENVILLE - Charles H. Bright, 81, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday at 3pm at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Bright, a lifelong resident of Greenville, honorably served his country in the US Navy. He retired from Burroughs Wellcome and was a lifelong member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved his collection of antique cars and collectibles, and was a member of several ENC car clubs. He enjoyed gardening, and never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his family, just being together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Herman and Myrtle Mae Coppedge Bright; and a brother, Robert Clayton Bright.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Verna Crisp Bright; children, Pam Smith (Andy), of Mebane, NC, Sonya Hammons (Jon), of Greenville, NC, and Charlene Bright, of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Justin Moore (Kristi), of Durham, NC, J.R. Smith (Anna), of Jefferson, GA, Austin Smith, of Mebane, NC, and Shelby and NoraJoy Hammons, of Greenville, NC; and siblings, Paul Bright (Patricia), of Washington, NC, Anne Bright (Jack), of Greenville, NC, Ken Bright (Martha), of Sanford, NC, and Sue B. Stancill (Johnny), of Greenville, NC.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Free Will Baptist Mission Fund, 3111 Golden Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.
