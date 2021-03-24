Charles Daniel Edwards, 88, of Williamston, North Carolina, passed away on March 10, 2021. Not only did Charles enjoy his nearly 50-year career at Lilley International, he also treasured them as family. Charles enjoyed time at the beach with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, working outdoors, and watching the Tar Heels. He was a mentor to many –always willing to share his business skills and help people learn the value of a strong work ethic. Charles is survived by his wife, Amy; his daughters, Becky Edwards of Williamston (and friend Russ Roberson) Andisa Grimes (and husband Ed) of Cary; son, Brian Thomas (and wife Susan) of Hamilton; three grandchildren: Collin (and wife Jen) of Baltimore and Eric Grimes of Hillsborough; and sister, Jeanette Warren of Gold Point. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria. The family requests donations to NC Baptists on Mission/Baptist Men at www.baptistsonmission.org or by mailing a check designated for the Disaster Relief Fund, to Baptists on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512-1107, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.