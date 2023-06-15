Charles David (Dave) Clark, 60, passed away at home on May 23, 2023, following a heart attack. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2 pm at Starlight Café, 104 W. 5th Street in Greenville, NC. Guests will be invited and encouraged to share their memories and thoughts about Dave. Dave was born and raised just outside Albemarle, North Carolina. He graduated from Albemarle High School, earned his bachelor's degree in Earth Science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and his master's degree in Science Education from East Carolina University. He was a proud 49er and Pirate. He spent his professional career teaching science at Beddingfield High School in Wilson, NC, from where he retired. Dave had a curious mind and dove into his many and varied interests. He loved all things science, history, identifying native plants, bird watching, cats, and so much more. In his retirement, he explored perhaps his greatest passion, music. He found a new love of surf music and joined The Out of Limits, a now-disbanded local band, on keyboard and electronic samples. He'd often throw in some amazing yo-yo tricks during performances. He was also a member of local musical groups Voltage Divider (disbanded), All Verbs, and his solo project, Invisible to Engines. In addition, he played with Durham group The Twenty Bars. Dave loved being part of and supporting the local Greenville music scene. The people, community, and music brought him great joy. In addition to his grandparents, Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Melton and Roberta "Sue" Clark; cousin, Trent Furr; and brother-in-law, David Chapin. Left to cherish and carry on his memory are his wife of nearly 37 years, Linda Chapin Clark; his daughter, Miranda, and son-in-law, Logan Burd of Greensboro; aunt and uncle, Vicky and Darrell Furr of Albemarle, NC; cousin, Dawn Braswell of Mount Gilead, NC; mother- and father-in-law, Connie and George Chapin of Locust Grove, VA; niece, Elizabeth Chapin of Vienna, VA; sister-in-law Diane Ringer of Fairfax, VA; godchildren Amanda, Abigail, and Alex Scanlan of Greenville, NC; and his beloved cats, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Contributions in Dave's honor can be made to Hungry for Music, https://hungryformusic.org/. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.