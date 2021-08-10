Charles David “Dave” Morris passed on Saturday, August 7, 20221 to be with his heavenly family. A private celebration of his life will be held on September 25, 2021, which will also celebrate his 80th birthday. Born in Rural Hall, NC in a log cabin in September 1941 and raised by a single (abandoned) mother and three older sisters in Winston Salem, NC, his sense of adventure led him and his new bride (Judith Anne nee. Chipman) to Palm Beach Gardens, FL to start a family where he worked for RCA and ITT in the semiconductor industry. After 15 years in FL, he returned to NC with his family and settled in Durham while working at Crown/Hunter Douglas Aluminum Manufacturing in Roxboro, NC. This led to him starting his own business, Community Home Improvement Center in 1981, in which he experienced the highlight of his professional life when he won a national home renovation award. He was a great father, granddad/pops, brother, friend, uncle and confidant. He was always there when you needed him but never seemed to need anything. He loved his family and enjoyed watching them interact as if viewing a Hallmark movie. He literally did not know a stranger and treated everyone as if they were part of his household. He saw everyday as a new adventure and learning experience. He said: “The day you stop learning is the day you die”. He never treated his difficulties as misfortunes; only challenges and obstacles to work around, and he did not let them get him down. He thought of himself as extremely fortunate for the life he lived and appreciated every second that was given to him. He fully believed in ‘mind over matter’ and willed himself every day to get to the next. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, but he will be spoken to, and spoken of, for time and memoriam. He is survived by his children, Melissa Nichols and husband Kirt, Angela Ramage and husband Banks, and Brett Morris and wife Martha; along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is now with the Lord surely asking what task he can be assigned as he has positivity that needs to be shared. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .