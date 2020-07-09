Charles Evans, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Charlie Evans Sr. age 93 of 1758 Branch Ridge Drive, Greenville, NC; died Thursday July 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday July 11, 2020 11:00am at Rock Spring FWB Church. Address: 3504 NC Highway 43 North, Greenville, NC 27834. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville, NC.
Mr. Evans was the member and deacon of Rock Spring FWB Church.
He is survived by one son, Charlie Evans Jr. (Sylvia) of Greenville, NC; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Evans of Florida; one sister, Betty Walker of Irvington, NJ; grandchildren, Jeremy Evans of Apopka, FL, Jason Evans, Jarlissa Evans of Durham, NC;
Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.
Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.
Online Condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com