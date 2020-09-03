Charles Guard, Sr.

Charles Jeffery Guard, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Charles Jeffery Guard, Sr., age 63 of 1470 Saddlewood Drive, Greenville, NC passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at home. Jeff was born on October 6, 1956 in Elizabeth City, NC. Jeff's parents were the late John E. Guard, Jr., and the late Dorothy Cooke Guard Tomlin. Jeff attended the Currituck County Schools, graduating in 1974 from Joseph P. Knapp High School. Jeff had a perfect attendance record during his twelve years of public school. He also graduated from College of the Albemarle and received his bachelor's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1978. Upon graduation, Jeff began a thirty-five-plus year career in banking with Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. After serving for ten years with Wachovia Bank in Elizabeth City, NC, Jeff concluded his career with Wachovia/Wells Fargo Bank in Greenville, NC where he served as Vice President for the Division of Auto Retail Finance until his retirement. He was proud of working more than thirty years without missing a single day because of illness.
Jeff was an accomplished athlete in high school, earning awards in both football and baseball. He loved watching college and professional sports and NASCAR, especially the UNC Tar Heels, the New York Yankees and Dale Earnhardt and his #3 Chevy. He was a member of the Elizabeth City Lions Club for more than twenty years. Jeff loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed following many generations of his relatives in the sport of duck hunting on Currituck Sound. In retirement, Jeff especially enjoyed working in his yard and garden and pampering his precious hound dog, Belle.
As the youngest of six siblings, Jeff enjoyed fellowship with his family. He grew up attending Sharon United Methodist Church in Poplar Branch, NC, beginning his attendance as a preschooler. During his married life, he and his family also attended Camden United Methodist Church and Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson, NC. Jeff was very devoted to his children, Caroline Guard and Chuck Guard and made a point to support them in their school and civic activities. He was particularly interested in researching the genealogy of the Guard family.
In addition to his children, Caroline of Chocowinity, NC and Chuck of Greenville, NC, Jeff is survived by Therese Jones Guard, his former wife and the mother of his children; his brothers, John Guard (Loretta) of Edenton, NC, James Guard (Elaine) of Aydlett, NC and Jack Guard (Denise) of Kitty Hawk, NC; and his sisters, Janice Bray (Frank) of Maple, NC and Joanne Caroon (Tommy) of Manteo, NC; six nephews and four nieces and their families.
A memorial service and celebration of life for Jeff will be restricted to family and will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, and will be conducted by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. A private burial will be held in the Guard Family Cemetery in Aydlett, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in honor of Jeff Guard be made to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or to a charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Guard family. You may express online condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.