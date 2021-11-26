Charles Hubert Hart
GREENVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Hubert Hart, of Ayden, NC, announces his death on 23-NOV-2021 after a long illness.
The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:30 pm in the Farmer Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. A visitation will be Friday from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Farmer Funeral Home.
Charles was born on 11-May-1931 and was the son of Hubert and Norva Hart of Ayden. Other than the time he spent studying Aeronautical Engineering at "State College" (NC State University) in Raleigh and the four years he served in US Air Force, Charles lived in Ayden, NC. While in high school, in exchange for his father creating a runway near their house, Charles was given flying lessons and earned his pilot's license at the age of 16.
Like many of his ancestors, Charles ultimately decided to become a farmer and farmed much of the same land originally owned by his grandparents JT and Pennie Hart. Charles was a founding member of Liberty FWB Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. As a long-time farmer in the area, he was known for his ability to repair tractors, to fabricate metal and harvest corn and beans for many local farmers - he always had a combine.
He was also an avid gun collector especially in his retirement years along with learning the science of reloading ammunition. He has always owned a motorcycle or two and has passed on his love of motorcycles to his children and grandchildren as well. We have all enjoyed riding the paths in the fields on motorcycles over the years.
Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Margie Manning Hart.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Walker; brother, Rev Gordon Hart and preceded by his sister, Barbara Whitman.
He is survived by his three children Sharon Hart of Durham, Lisa Rico and husband Ricardo of Wendell and Daniel Hart and wife Joy of Limerick PA as well as 8 grandchildren Tyler Devinney, Meredith Gallagher, Mercedes Rico, Brandon Rico, D. Bradley Hart, Christopher Hart, Harrison Hart and Allison Hart. Charles was the Great-Grandfather of Charlie, Townes and Declan Gallagher.
Memorials may be made to Hubert and Norva Hart Scholarship Fund for Welch College for ministers and missionary studies, Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, TN 37066. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.