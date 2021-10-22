After 71 years of wonderfully rich living, Charles Linwood Messerli, Sr. died with a contented heart on Tuesday evening, October 19, 2021. Charles was born to Martha Messerli and Roy Messerli on June 24, 1950 in Pitt County, where he was reared by his grandparents Cleve and Lillie Barfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and a brother, Greg Sherman. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Messerli who he “loved more than air”; his children, Leslie Mayberry (Chris) and C.J. Messerli (Mandy) who made him so very proud; and the brightest lights of his life, grandchildren Aubrey Mayberry, Owen Mayberry, and Lily Messerli who made him a “ChaChi”. Holding a special place in his heart are William and Maggie Smith who also brought him joy and lots of hugs and kisses. He is survived by siblings Brenda Hudson (Jeff), Barbara Bryant (Ricky), Jeff English (Gina), Wayne English (Kelly), Phyllis English , Doug Messerli (Helen), Lisa Edquist-Seybold, Vicky Williams(Logan), Beverly Blakeman, Billy Messerli, sister-in-law Jo Sherman, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special Aunt Ann Manning. By the age of nine, Charles was delivering newspapers and groceries, and at age 11 he became “the man of the family”, and was riding the bus to Rocky Mount every Friday afternoon to paint with his Uncle Ray. A 1968 graduate of J. H. Rose High School, where he was a proud member of the marching band and All State Band in 1967, Charles attended ECU where he was a Math major. He used his knowledge and skills to open Charles Paint Company on Nov. 1, 1976, six months after having a total laryngectomy and being told he had nine months to live. With a reputation for being fair and honest and delivering quality work, he built a company he was proud of for 45 years. Many of you reading this supported him over the years, and for that his family thanks you. Charles was a member of The Memorial Baptist Church, past president/coach of the Winterville Little League, served on the Board of Directors for the Farmville Boys and Girls Club, and a past member of the Board of Directors for the Pitt County chapter of the American Cancer Society. Earlier in his life, Charles enjoyed a good round of golf or a quick hand of cards, and he made lasting friendships in these good days. In later years, he made many wonderful memories and many sweet friends at Magic Kingdom cottage at Emerald Isle. From Fourth of July parties to long naps on the beach, he was happiest with a cigar and a crossword puzzle, watching his family have fun. The consummate Duke fan, he always cheered the loudest and the longest for his Blue Devils, especially when they played…and usually beat…the Tar Heels. A recent highlight for him was a phone call from Coach K offering words of support and encouragement as only the best coach ever could. A man of determination, Charles never gave up. He never quit. He didn’t lose his fight to Glioblastoma. He beat it every day with courage and strength and appreciation. He was the most blessed man on this earth, and he gave God all the honor and praise for it every day. May he be remembered for the life he lived, the love he shared, and the joy he spread. Cancer did not get the best of Charles...Jesus did! The family would like to express their gratitude to 3HC for the compassionate care Charles received, and especially caregiver Phyllis Suggs and a team of health care providers that kept him safe and secure through his journey, as well as the staff at Caring House and Hillcrest Convalescent Center. Their dedication and compassion is deeply appreciated. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 23rd, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, North Carolina, Reverend Brad Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Charles will lie in state on Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill. The family will receive friends on Friday evening 6 – 8 PM at The Memorial Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Caring House, 2625 Pickett Rd., Durham, NC 27705. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com
