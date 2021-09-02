Charles Michael Ramsdell MD, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 2 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 until the funeral hour. Dr. Ramsdell was raised in San Antonio, TX, where he graduated from Luther Burbank High School. He went on to graduate from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, LA. He graduated from LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1965 and served his internship and residency at LSU in Shreveport, LA. Following his residency, Dr. Ramsdell served in the US Navy, attaining the rank of Lt. Commander. He served at the VA Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. Dr. Ramsdell also completed a Fellowship in Rheumatology at Duke University before moving to Greenville in 1973 to work with Quadrangle Internal Medicine, P.A., now Physicians East P.A. He worked as a physician in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology from 1973 until 2004. During that time he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine and an Associate Professor of Medicine at the ECU School of Medicine. Dr. Ramsdell received numerous honors over the years for his work including Beta Beta Beta membership in college, Chief Internal Medicine Resident, Senior Resident Alumni Award, Senior Medical Residents Teaching Award, the Faculty Teaching Award, which he received in 1989 and 1993, and he was the first certified Rheumatologist east of Raleigh. Dr. Ramsdell loved his work and teaching at the medical school, but he also enjoyed photography and learning about American History. While living in Greenville, he has been active in the Greenville Rotary Club and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. Dr. Ramsdell was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hocutt Ramsdell. He is survived by his son, Charles Michael Ramsdell, II of Cary and Dr. Kimberly Glass Ramsdell of Apex; daughter, Jennifer Ramsdell Thomas and husband, James Elvey Thomas, III, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Lydia Dickinson Ramsdell and Michael Harrison Ramsdell of Apex, and James Elvey Thomas, IV and Charlie Elaine Thomas of Raleigh. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Waltonwood Memory Care and Heartland Hospice. Flowers are welcome or memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.