Dr. Charles P. Cullop passed away on April 13, 2021. Born March 9, 1927 in Marion, Virginia he was the firstborn child of Maurice H. Cullop and Pearl Virginia Myers Cullop. he attended public schools in Smyth County Virginia and was a graduate of Marion High School. he served in the Virginia State Guard and later in the United States Army during and after World War II. He was a cum laude graduate of Emory and Henry College. Dr Cullop was a coach, teacher, assistant principal, and principal in several Virginia public schools from 1950 to 1958. He began intermittent graduate study at the University of Virginia in 1952 and ultimately earned M.A. Ed, M. A., and PhD degrees by 1962. He accepted appointment as Assistant Professor of History and Political Science at Davis and Elkins College in 1960. In addition to teaching, he served as Dean of Students (1961-63) and as chairperson of the Department of History and Political Science (1966-68). He attained academic tenure and promotion to full professor. Dr. Cullop also engaged in post-doctoral study at Harvard while on sabbatical leave during the summer in 1966 and 1967. Dr. Cullop joined East Carolina University as Associate Professor of History in 1968. He soon, however, became increasingly involved with administrative responsibilities. By 1970 he was an assistant to then President Dr. Leo Jenkins. the following year he was chosen by the American Council on Education as the university's first academic administrative intern and co-chaired the university's self-study which was an integral part of the reaccreditation process of the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges. In 1972 he was appointed the university's first Equal Opportunities Officer, and in 1973 he was installed as Associate Dean of the Graduate School. Despite virtually full-time service in the graduate School, he usually managed to teach a history course each semester and participate in History Department activities. He served a term on the department's Personnel Committee. He maintained membership in historical associations, attended meetings, and presented papers at them. He published a well-received monograph, Confederate Propaganda 1861-1865., articles and book reviews. He received tenure and was elevated to full Professor in 1978. Upon retirement in 1990, he was appointed Emeritus Professor. Thereafter he and wife, Mary, travelled extensively in the United States and Canada. In 1997 they and family members celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Dr. Cullop was an exercise enthusiast. He often remarked that over the years he had jogged a distance greater than the earth's circumference. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grubb Cullop of Milford, Ohio; three children, Lynda Lawrence of Milford, Ohio, Rebecca Staley of Milford, Ohio and Charles Cullop, Jr. of Ward, Colorado; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.