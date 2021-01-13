Charles William Price
GREENVILLE - Charles William Price, 70, passed away at home on January 7, 2021, with his wife of 49 years, Susan, by his side, who survives him.
A native of Roanoke, Virginia, he was graduated from Jefferson High and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia and was a loyal Hokie fan. He received his masters degree from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
His career was in finance and accounting as well as systems work with manufacturing businesses including ASR in Verona, Virginia; ANR in Ceredo-Kenova, WV, and Ceco in Rocky Mt., NC. Charles always saw problems and projects as opportunities and enjoyed solving them no matter how large or how long it took. He also enjoyed woodworking in his retirement including creating hand-made miniature replicas of the seven lighthouses of North Carolina.
He is also survived by two sons, Gregory (and wife Veronica) of Grimesland, NC and Landon (Nags Head, NC), as well as two beloved granddaughters, Juliette and Anneliese of Grimesland, NC; mother, Beatrice (Martinsville, VA), brother, David (Conyers, GA), and sister, LouAnn Swisher (David) of Martinsville, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter, and his younger brother, Kenneth.
The family would like to offer sincere thanks and appreciation to Lidia, Tori, Dr. Lee, and Dr. Clifton with Vidant home health and hospice; and Dr. Saunders, Brenna and Anita of the Heart Failure Team for their endless care and support of Charles as well as the family. They were invaluable and enabled his family to help him see the beach one more time as well as enjoy Christmas through the eyes of his beloved granddaughters.
Due to covid, one of his final requests was to celebrate his life and remember him by being kind to all those you encounter and to all those you love. Please make any donations in his memory to a charity of your choice.